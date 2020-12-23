Pandemic has changed the way Americans get their food

Retail News
Pandemic has changed the way Americans get their foodUSA Today 12/22/2020
Online ordering for delivery or pickup became the ways millions of Americans got their groceries from food stores and meals from restaurants since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. Many believe the changes are here for the long term. Incisiv, for example, has forecast that 54 percent of all restaurant sales will be generated online, 70 percent higher than pre-pandemic estimates.
Discussions
