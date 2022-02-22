Pandemic takes a toll on dry cleaners

Retail News
Pandemic takes a toll on dry cleanersThe Washington Post 02/22/2022
People who do not report to offices have fewer reasons to bring clothes to dry cleaners. As a result, many businesses have been forced to close during the pandemic. Peter Blake, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Association of Cleaners, said that the number of dry cleaning businesses closing this year could reach between 20 and 30 percent this year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!