Pandora Partners With British Fashion Council for The Fashion Awards 2023

Pandora, the renowned jewelry brand, has been announced as the Principal Partner for The Fashion Awards 2023 (TFA), according to the British Fashion Council (BFC). This prestigious event, set to take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 4, will gather celebrities, designers, and industry leaders. The partnership with Pandora aims to transform the event into a global entertainment beacon, highlighting fashion’s significant role at the intersection of culture and entertainment, while also supporting the BFC Foundation through this primary fundraising event.