Parachute listens to customers on where to expand

Retail News

Forbes

Parachute started out as an online direct-to-consumer bedding products brand but founder Ariel Kaye always intended it to become a multi-category brand for today’s modern shopper. Today it continues to move into new categories and open stores in response to consumer demand. “We look to our customers for feedback and to guide us in our assortment strategy. We’ve thoughtfully expanded our assortment over the years and keep hearing our customers want more. And that’s why we’ve moved into the living room,” she said.