Parents look for ways to pay and save as kids go back to school

Parents look for ways to pay and save as kids go back to schoolThe Washington Post 08/05/2022
American consumers are looking for ways to make more money or save on purchases as they try to find a way to affordably send their kids back to school with all the clothing and supplies they need for the new academic year. “Parents will always make it happen for their kids,” said Stephen Rogers, managing director of Deloitte’s Consumer Industry Center.
