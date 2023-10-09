Pastor Accused of Running $3 Million Organized Retail Theft Ring With Stolen Goods From Home Depot

A pastor running a drug recovery program was allegedly behind a Florida-based organized retail crime ring that has sold $3 million worth of merchandise on eBay since 2016, according to an investigation involving Home Depot and Florida police. The pastor, Robert Dell, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of instructing individuals in his recovery program to steal tools like drills and pin nailers from Home Depot stores across Florida to be resold online. Dell allegedly acted as a middleman, purchasing the stolen items and reselling them for profit, demonstrating the pivotal role “fences” play in organized retail crime rings.