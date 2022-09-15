Patagonia’s founder and family are donating company stock to fight climate change

Retail News
Patagonia’s founder and family are donating company stock to fight climate changeCNBC 09/15/2022
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, his spouse and two adult children are giving away their shares of the retailer, valued at around $3 billion, to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective with a mission to combat climate change. Ryan Gellert will continue to serve as Patagonia’s CEO and the Chouinard family will remain on the company’s board.
