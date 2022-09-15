Patagonia’s founder and family are donating company stock to fight climate change

Retail News

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, his spouse and two adult children are giving away their shares of the retailer, valued at around $3 billion, to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective with a mission to combat climate change. Ryan Gellert will continue to serve as Patagonia’s CEO and the Chouinard family will remain on the company’s board.