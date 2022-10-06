Peloton is cutting another 500 jobs

Retail News
Peloton is cutting another 500 jobsCNBC 10/06/2022
Peloton is eliminating another 500 jobs after multiple rounds of layoffs earlier in the year. The fitness equipment company’s CEO Barry McCarthy said that “restructuring is done” with the latest round of cuts so that Peloton can remain “focused on growth.” The company recently announced deals with Amazon.com and Hilton Hotels to drive sales and broaden its reach with consumers.
