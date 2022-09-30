Peloton loses lawsuit it brought against lululemon

Retail News
Peloton loses lawsuit it brought against lululemonReuters/U.S. News & World Report 09/30/2022
A judge in a federal court in Manhattan yesterday dismissed a Peloton lawsuit against lululemon athletic that sought a declaration that the retailer engaged in patent infringement in developing its own line of clothing. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter called the suit an improper “anticipatory action” in the dispute between the two companies.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!