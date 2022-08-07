Peloton offers bonuses and stock deals to hold onto workers

Retail News

CNBC

Peloton is offering employees one-time cash bonuses and repricing stock options to make it easier for workers to profit from their shares. Shari Eaton, Peloton’s chief people officer, said the company is looking after employees that are essential to its turnaround plans. “The extraordinary circumstances that we find ourselves in now really give us that chance to pause and look at what it is that we can do to ensure future success,” she said.