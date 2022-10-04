Retail News
Peloton to put bikes in every Hilton in the U.S.CNBC 10/04/2022
Peloton has reached a deal to put its bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. “My first experience with Peloton was during a hotel stay while on vacation, and I was immediately hooked,” said Betsy Webb, the global vice president of Peloton’s commercial division. “We love brands that prioritize their customers’ wellness and could not be more excited to bring Peloton to Hilton guests nationwide wherever they are on their fitness journey.”
