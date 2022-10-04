Peloton to put bikes in every Hilton in the U.S.

Retail News

CNBC

Peloton has reached a deal to put its bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. “My first experience with Peloton was during a hotel stay while on vacation, and I was immediately hooked,” said Betsy Webb, the global vice president of Peloton’s commercial division. “We love brands that prioritize their customers’ wellness and could not be more excited to bring Peloton to Hilton guests nationwide wherever they are on their fitness journey.”