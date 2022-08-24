Peloton to sell some of its products on Amazon

Retail News

SGB Media

Peloton said that consumers can now go to Amazon.com to purchase its bike, accessories and apparel. “Expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is a natural extension of our business and an organic way to increase access to our brand,” said Kevin Cornils, chief commercial officer at Peloton. “We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon. Providing additional opportunities to expose people to Peloton is a clear next step as we continue to generate excitement for our unparalleled connected fitness experience.”