Peloton and Lululemon have struck a five-year global partnership, causing Peloton’s shares to surge by 16.7% in aftermarket trading. This agreement designates Peloton as the exclusive digital fitness content provider for Lululemon Studio, starting in early 2024, while Lululemon will become Peloton’s primary athletic apparel partner. As part of this move, Lululemon has decided to discontinue its Studio Mirror, an interactive fitness device, due to sluggish demand, focusing instead on digital content delivery.