Peloton’s sales are going through the roof

Retail News
Peloton’s sales are going through the roofThe Wall Street Journal 09/08/2020
Peloton’s “connected fitness” subscriber numbers have topped one million in recent months, driving “a massive surge in sales,” according to CEO John Foley. The company is also introducing a less expensive bike and treadmill along with other newer, pricier models. The company is looking to offer more affordable options to make its products and services accessible to greater numbers of consumers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!