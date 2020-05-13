Penney looks to raise $450M in funding before bankruptcy filing

Retail News
Penney looks to raise $450M in funding before bankruptcy filingTheStreet 05/13/2020
J.C. Penney is reported to be close to securing $450 million in funding to continue operating while it reorganizes its business under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The funding, if it materializes, is significantly less than the $1 billion that the retailer was initially seeking. The department store operator is expected to close up to 200 of its locations should it file for bankruptcy as expected.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!