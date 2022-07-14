Pepsi says consumers willing to pay more for drinks and snacks

Retail News
Pepsi says consumers willing to pay more for drinks and snacksThe New York Times 07/13/2022
PepsiCo is currently passing along higher costs to its customers believing that those who purchase its drinks and beverages will not be put off in the process. That doesn’t mean that it will continue to do so forever. “As inflation keeps going up,” Ramon L. Laguarta, PepsiCo’s CEO said, “we’re going to have to be super agile and very precise on the choices we make with the consumer.”
