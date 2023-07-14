PepsiCo has stated that it has no plans to make changes to its product portfolio despite the World Health Organization’s (WHO) upcoming declaration that artificial sweetener aspartame could be a possible carcinogen. Aspartame, one of the most widely used artificial sweeteners, is found in various products including Diet Coke and sugar-free chewing gum. PepsiCo’s chief financial officer, Hugh Johnston, emphasized that the weight of scientific evidence supports the safety of aspartame as an ingredient and that the company can easily shift to other sweeteners if necessary.