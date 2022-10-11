Personal computer shipments drop 19.5 percent

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

A consumer slowdown in spending can be seen in personal computers where shipments in the third quarter fell nearly 20 percent, according to Gartner. “This quarter’s results could mark a historic slowdown for the PC market,” said Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at Gartner. “While supply-chain disruptions have finally eased, high inventory has now become a major issue given weak PC demand in both the consumer and business markets.”