Personal computer shipments drop 19.5 percent

The Wall Street Journal 10/11/2022

A consumer slowdown in spending can be seen in personal computers where shipments in the third quarter fell nearly 20 percent, according to Gartner. “This quarter’s results could mark a historic slowdown for the PC market,” said Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at Gartner. “While supply-chain disruptions have finally eased, high inventory has now become a major issue given weak PC demand in both the consumer and business markets.”

