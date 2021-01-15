Pharmacies not checking IDs to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Retail News
Pharmacies not checking IDs to administer COVID-19 vaccinesReuters 01/15/2021
CVS, Kroger and other pharmacies are not requiring people to provide identification before receiving a vaccine against COVID-19, raising the possibility that individuals not currently qualifying to receive shots under governmental criteria may be unfairly gaming the system. “State and local guidelines vary across the 40 public health jurisdictions we serve, but in most cases, identification will not be required to receive the vaccine,” a Kroger spokesperson said.
