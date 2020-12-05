Pilot’s truck stops adapt to the realities of COVID-19

Retail News

Pilot operates 780 truck stops around the clock. The company, which has dealt with the effects of man-made and natural disasters in the past, found that the coronavirus posed new challenges that initially took the company off-guard. “The speed at which this moved, and then the uncertainty is, I think, unprecedented,” said Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam. The company has had to adjust to its new realities. It started by having 1,200 call center and corporate employees work from home. It also closed its 630 sit-down restaurants, self-serve food stations and drivers’ lounges. Now, truck drivers can stop at Pilot to get prepackaged foods to go and areas, including food counters, gas pumps, pin pads and restrooms, are cleaned every four hours.