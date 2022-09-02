Pinduoduo launches in U.S. with an eye on Amazon

Retail News

CNBC

Pinduoduo has launched Temu, a U.S. online shopping site, that sells items across product categories including apparel, home and garden, jewelry and pet supplies. The launch marks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s biggest push outside of the Asian nation. Temu is a cross-border site and alerts customers that delivery times (seven to 15 business days) may be slower than what American consumers are used to. Shipping is free on deliveries of $49 or more.