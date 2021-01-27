Pizza Hut rolling out Detroit-Style Pizza as part of turnaround effort

Retail News

USA Today

Pizza Hut said its new Detroit-Style Pizza was in development for over a year and that successful tests in the Midwest prompted it to launch the new menu item on a national basis. The new pie, which is available in four different versions, comes in a rectangular shape with “cheese all the way to the edges to create that crispy, thick, caramelized crust,” according to the company. The new pies will be available for purchase via carryout, curbside pickup and delivery.