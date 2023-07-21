Costco plans to build the world’s largest warehouse in Fresno, California, spanning 241,342 square feet, surpassing the current record held by a location in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, not all the space will be accessible to shoppers, as about 47,000 square feet will be dedicated to e-commerce fulfillment, an area where Costco has been catching up to its competitors. The proposed warehouse would also feature fuel pumps, parking stalls, a car wash, and a logistics hub, and it is expected to replace a smaller Costco store in the area.