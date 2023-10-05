Popeyes Overtakes KFC as No. 2 Chicken Chain, but Chick-fil-A Stays on Top

Popeyes has surged ahead of KFC to claim the second spot in the U.S. chicken chain rankings, a decade after Chick-fil-A first overtook KFC for the top position. Chick-fil-A’s market share expanded from 38.3% to 45.5% in the past year, solidifying its dominance in the sector. While both Popeyes and KFC experienced market share declines, Popeyes’ strategic use of its popular chicken sandwich and innovative menu offerings propelled it to the No. 2 spot.