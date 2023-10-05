Popeyes Overtakes KFC as No. 2 Chicken Chain, but Chick-fil-A Stays on Top
CNBC
Popeyes has surged ahead of KFC to claim the second spot in the U.S. chicken chain rankings, a decade after Chick-fil-A first overtook KFC for the top position. Chick-fil-A’s market share expanded from 38.3% to 45.5% in the past year, solidifying its dominance in the sector. While both Popeyes and KFC experienced market share declines, Popeyes’ strategic use of its popular chicken sandwich and innovative menu offerings propelled it to the No. 2 spot.
Recent News
Clorox Shares Slide After Company Says Cyberattack Hit Sales Hard
Clorox shares plummeted over 8% after the company disclosed that a cyberattack in August had a significant impact on sales and profits for the previous quarter. This resulted in the stock hitting a 52-week low and experiencing a year-to-date drop…
LA City Council Moves Closer to Ban Cashless Retail Businesses
The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 to advance a proposal aimed at banning cashless retail businesses. Introduced by Councilwoman Heather Hutt in August, the motion underscores the importance of cash as a payment option for various demographics, including low-income…
Pandora Partners With British Fashion Council for The Fashion Awards 2023
Pandora, the renowned jewelry brand, has been announced as the Principal Partner for The Fashion Awards 2023 (TFA), according to the British Fashion Council (BFC). This prestigious event, set to take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 4,…
TikTok Ends Retail Business in Indonesia After Ban on Social Media Shopping
TikTok is ending its online retail operations in Indonesia to adhere to a recent government ban on e-commerce transactions via social media platforms. The Indonesian government instituted this regulation to safeguard small businesses from what it deemed as predatory pricing…