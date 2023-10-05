Popular Sneaker, Athletic Brand Closes US Stores and Website

Foot Locker’s 2021 purchase of the Atmos brand for $360 million, hailed as a foray into making its own products, has taken a turn. Foot Locker has decided to shutter all Atmos stores and its website in the U.S. while maintaining the brand’s presence outside the country. This move marks a shift in strategy, as Atmos was initially positioned as a crucial part of Foot Locker’s growth plan, focusing on innovation and Japanese culture.