President Biden may push for gas tax holiday

Retail News
President Biden may push for gas tax holidayThe New York Times 06/21/2022
President Joe Biden said yesterday that he is considering seeking a gas tax holiday to temporarily cut the cost of fuel for Americans dealing with record-high prices brought about by Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon and would require Congressional action to take place.
Discussions
