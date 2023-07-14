Aiper, a global innovator in cordless robotic pool cleaners, has launched its “Bring Vacation Home” campaign to encourage pool owners to transform their backyard into a personal oasis. The campaign highlights Aiper’s flagship product line, the Seagull Series, which offers smarter pool cleaning solutions. In an exciting development, Aiper products will now be available for purchase at select Lowe’s retail stores and online platforms such as Lowes.com, Aiper.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Lesliespool.com.

Cleaning a pool is often a laborious task, but it is crucial to maintain cleanliness and prevent the accumulation of debris. The Seagull Series, the next generation of Aiper pool cleaners, includes options for above-ground and in-ground pools of various sizes. These options include the award-winning Seagull Pro, as well as the Seagull Plus and Seagull SE. Aiper’s cordless robotic pool cleaners offer convenience and hassle-free operation.

Richard Wang, CEO and founder of Aiper Global, emphasized the company’s mission to make pool cleaning feel like a vacation by introducing a range of cordless robotic pool cleaners that handle the dirty work. The Seagull Pro, with its patented WavePath™ Navigation Technology, stands out as Aiper’s most advanced cleaner to date. It provides a thorough cleaning in just three hours, allowing pool owners to spend more time enjoying outdoor activities.

The Seagull Pro is designed for larger-sized pools up to 3,200 square feet. For midsized pools up to 1,300 square feet, the Seagull Plus offers an excellent alternative, while the Seagull SE is ideal for smaller pools up to 850 square feet. All Aiper robots feature a sleek and hydrodynamic design, one-button activation, self-parking at the end of the cleaning cycle, and debris collection in reusable nylon trays or bags. Moreover, these robots charge like any other smart device and are environmentally friendly, reducing the workload on a pool’s filter system and increasing energy efficiency.

To celebrate the summer pool season, Aiper has organized the first annual “Bring Vacation Hometown Pool Party Tour.” This series of experiential events aims to make backyard pools the ultimate summer staycation destination. The inaugural pool party event will take place at Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 15. Aiper is also showcasing the Seagull Series at booth #733 during the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, from July 14 to 16.