Crate & Barrel, a renowned home furnishings and decor retailer, is entering the home renovation category with its debut collection of kitchen and bathroom products. The new assortment is designed to offer approachable upgrades for homeowners seeking easy, no-demolition refreshes. With 55% of homeowners planning to remodel this year, Crate & Barrel aims to provide high-design products and professional support to meet customers’ renovation needs without the cost and complexities of major renovations.

The home renovation collection includes bathroom vanities, kitchen islands, lighting, and hardware, featuring a variety of styles and finishes. The collection is complemented by Kohler’s best-in-class faucets and accessories. Crate & Barrel’s goal is to inspire customers to create their dream kitchens and baths with accessible, high-quality, and smart designs. To support customers in bringing their renovation ideas to life, Crate & Barrel offers access to personalized experts at The Design Desk.

Alicia Waters, brand president of Crate & Barrel, emphasizes that customers are seeking to transform their homes to suit their current needs without undergoing extensive renovations. By venturing into the home renovation category, Crate & Barrel aims to provide customers with the necessary products and support to tackle their renovation projects effortlessly.

The home renovation collection features 400 new pieces across four product categories: lighting, furniture, textiles, and hardware. The products are priced between $8.95 and $4,999, offering a wide range of options to suit various budgets. The collection will be available starting July 13 at Crate & Barrel stores and online at crateandbarrel.com/home-remodel.