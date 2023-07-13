DM Merchandising, a prominent player in the gift industry, has been crowned the 2023 Manufacturer of the Year. This esteemed recognition is part of Gifts & Decorative Accessories’ Retailer Excellence Awards, where retailers nominate their top 10 vendors. DM Merchandising emerged as the victor due to its exceptional products and outstanding customer service. The awards panel, along with online votes, determined the final winner.

Gifts & Decorative Accessories, a respected voice in the gift industry, provides valuable insights and trends to retailers through its monthly magazine. Editor-in-Chief Lenise Willis praised all 10 finalists for their impressive qualities and customer feedback during the nomination process.

CEO Gavin Marks attributed their success to their committed team, continuous improvement, and willingness to tackle challenges. DM Merchandising offers a wide range of in-house-developed retail products, supported by creative merchandising aids and speedy shipping, making them a go-to vendor for retailers seeking convenience and excellence.