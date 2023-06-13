Press Releases

Georgia Aquarium and Margaritaville Vacation Club Bring Island Vibes to Dolphin Coast Gallery with New Partnership

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.

Margaritaville Vacation Club® – Atlanta has announced its presenting partnership with Georgia Aquarium’s Dolphin Coast presentation and gallery, solidifying its commitment to the city. As part of the partnership, Margaritaville Vacation Club will donate $10,000 to Georgia Aquarium’s Sponsored Education Admissions (SEA) Grant, which provides free admission to select Title I Schools in Georgia. The resort has been newly rebranded as Margaritaville Vacation Club Dolphin Coast and will feature a roseate spoonbill and scarlet ibis habitat in the Dolphin Coast gallery lobby. The partnership aims to promote awareness and preservation of aquatic animals and their ecosystems. Additionally, Margaritaville Restaurant, located at the resort, will donate 25% of sales from its signature cocktail, Fins To The Left®, to the Georgia Aquarium. The resort, situated on the edge of Centennial Olympic Park, offers spacious suites and celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.