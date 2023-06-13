Press Releases

Kibo Hires IBM Commerce Leader and MoEngage North America Marketing Head to Expand Go-To-Market Team and Drive Growth in Commerce and Order Management

Kibo Commerce, a market leader in composable unified commerce solutions, is excited to announce two new appointments to its go-to-market leadership team. David Ricketts has been named Head of Sales, while Meagan White has been named Head of Marketing, both reporting to Chief Revenue Officer, Vinesh Vis. These new additions to the team not only underscore Kibo’s dedication to expanding globally, but also highlight its strong commitment to investing in a comprehensive go-to-market strategy.

“As we look to propel growth and further scale Kibo’s go-to-market engine, David and Meagan bring skillsets and experience uniquely suited toward supporting us with these goals,” said Vinesh Vis, Chief Revenue Officer at Kibo. “I’m elated to have these two individuals join our revenue go-to-market team to lead our sales and marketing organizations.”

In the past year, Kibo has accelerated its product strategy to deliver continued value for its customers, focusing on composability and extensibility of its unified commerce platform consisting of order management, B2B and B2C commerce, and subscription commerce solutions. Kibo has doubled its pipeline in 2023, has added several new enterprise customers, and continues to grow its partner ecosystem. Kibo continues to expand its onboarding and go-to-market initiatives; it recently launched its new training academy and will be rolling out a partner portal later this summer.

David Ricketts has more than 25 years of experience in software sales management, successfully helping companies expand sales revenues via B2B and B2C eCommerce and complex order management. Ricketts has a proven track record for driving exponential growth. Ricketts spent more than seven years at IBM Sterling Commerce leading both the order management and WebSphere commerce teams, and served as Vice President of Sales North America for Hybris. Prior to joining Kibo, Ricketts served as Vice President of Sales, for both enVista and Körber Supply Chain, where he grew year-over-year sales revenue by more than 150%.

Meagan White has more than a decade of marketing leadership experience at B2B software companies, managing marketing strategies in various functions including demand generation, digital marketing, product marketing, partner marketing, and communications. Prior to joining Kibo, White was the Vice President of Marketing at MoEngage, in which she oversaw the marketing and sales development teams, driving the growth and expansion of the company in the North American market. Prior to MoEngage, White also spent several years at Acquia, leading the company’s global demand generation efforts, and supporting its product marketing strategies, which included working with key commerce technology partners like ElasticPath, commercetools, and BigCommerce.

“I’m excited to join forces with Meagan and the rest of the go-to-market team to help more companies reap the benefits of streamlining the delivery of unified customer experiences, without sacrificing technical freedom and flexibility,” said David Ricketts, Head of Sales at Kibo. “Kibo’s vision for composable commerce and order management is game-changing in that it radically simplifies the delivery of complex commerce experiences via modern, modular technology. This differentiated, unified approach has already helped companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction create modern customer experiences.”

“I’m thrilled to join a growing company recognized as the leader in commerce and order management at such a pivotal point in its journey,” said Meagan White, Head of Marketing at Kibo. “The company’s end-to-end commerce and order management capabilities have us poised to drive even greater value for our customers as compared to singularly focused providers. I share the company’s vision in elevating the customer experience, working side-by-side with David to drive growth and help our clients adapt to delivering best-in-class seamless order management, eCommerce, and subscription experiences with lower TCO.”

Kibo was recently recognized as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems, Q2 2023, and a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022. Kibo’s unified commerce platform includes order management, B2B and B2C eCommerce, and Subscription Commerce solutions. All of these are built on a shared set of microservices and a single data model.

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable digital commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. We are the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations.