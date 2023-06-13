Press Releases

MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter Invests in Meati Foods™

Meati Foods, a producer of plant-based meat alternatives made from mushroom root, has announced that Derek Jeter, former MLB player and entrepreneur, has joined the company as an investor and advisor. Jeter, known for his successful business ventures, was attracted to Meati’s focus on nutrition, sustainability, and taste. Meati’s product line, Eat Meati, offers a range of plant-based steaks and cutlets and is available at Sprouts and select restaurants. Jeter joins a notable group of supporters, including Rachael Ray, David Chang, and the co-founders of sweetgreen, reflecting Meati’s broad appeal and commitment to creating an inclusive food ecosystem. The partnership with Jeter provides validation for Meati’s mission and emphasizes the importance of a sustainable and nutritious food system.