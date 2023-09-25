Petsense by Tractor Supply, in collaboration with the Tractor Supply Company Foundation, has teamed up with Puppies and Golf, a nonprofit, to support no-kill shelters nationwide. Throughout the year, Petsense will work with Puppies and Golf to grant funds to one shelter each month. Additionally, they will provide assistance for disaster relief grants to shelters facing unexpected needs due to natural disasters or medical emergencies.

Amanda Balionis Renner, a sports journalist and founder of Puppies and Golf, aims to bridge connections between rescue dogs and families seeking adoption. Since 2020, the nonprofit has donated over $100,000 to shelters and animal welfare organizations. The partnership’s goal is to deepen community engagement with local rescue organizations and make a meaningful impact where it’s most needed. The initiative was launched on Sept. 12 during Puppies and Golf’s Barkin’ Bash event in Nashville, where Wags & Walks, a no-kill adoption center, was announced as the first grant recipient.