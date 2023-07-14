ProducePay, a marketplace revolutionizing the global produce industry, has joined forces with Four Star Fruit, a major table grape grower and shipper, to launch a direct-to-retail supply chain program for fresh produce. This groundbreaking initiative aims to address the pressing challenges faced by U.S. retailers in ensuring a year-round supply of high-quality fresh produce at stable prices. By starting with table grapes, the program sets the stage for the expansion of this model to other produce commodities, offering a scalable solution to reduce food and economic waste.

The traditional fresh produce supply chain is known for its inefficiencies, including multiple intermediaries, long distances traveled, and lack of traceability. These factors contribute to inflated prices, excessive handling, and waste. ProducePay and Four Star Fruit aim to disrupt this outdated system by directly connecting table grape growers and retailers while emphasizing sustainable practices, product quality, and traceability. The new model streamlines the supply chain, eliminates unnecessary intermediaries, reduces food waste, and minimizes carbon emissions associated with transportation and cold storage.

The collaboration between ProducePay and Four Star Fruit provides a reliable solution for retailers struggling to meet the increasing demand for high-quality fresh produce throughout the year. By leveraging Four Star Fruit’s expertise and expanding production capacity through trusted Mexican and South American growers, the program ensures a stable supply of table grapes from late spring to winter. ProducePay offers quality enforcement, order tracking, and prompt payment through its Quick-Pay solution, enabling growers to invest in future harvests and operational improvements.

Patrick McCullough, CEO of ProducePay, views this partnership as a transformative initiative that addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the fresh produce supply chain. By establishing direct connections between retailers and growers, the program fosters stability, reduces waste, and enhances the overall quality experience for consumers. As a recognized leader in the agtech space, ProducePay’s innovative approach has propelled the company’s growth, with transactions on its marketplace surpassing $4 billion.

Furthermore, the collaboration between ProducePay and Four Star Fruit extends beyond business interests. The companies will co-invest in Latin American growing communities, supporting the adoption of sustainable farming practices, the development of sought-after grape breeds, and educational programs in underserved rural areas. These investments aim to increase production, provide access to high-demand grape varieties, promote sustainability, and offer educational opportunities and competitive wages in farming communities.

With this groundbreaking direct-to-retail supply chain program, ProducePay and Four Star Fruit are poised to transform the fresh produce industry, ensuring a sustainable and stable supply of high-quality fruits while reducing waste and benefiting farming communities.