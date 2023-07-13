Redbox, a popular video rental company, and advertising platform Crackle Connex have partnered with TikTok to bring TikTok content to Redbox kiosks nationwide. As part of the collaboration, TikTok will provide top content from its platform to be featured on over 3,000 video screens on top of Redbox kiosks.

Brands will also have the opportunity to advertise alongside this TikTok content, offering a unique Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) platform to reach consumers in high-traffic locations. The partnership aims to combine TikTok’s entertaining and engaging content with Redbox’s widespread presence in locations like grocery stores and value retailers. The collaboration showcases a fresh and effective approach to advertising by leveraging the power of TikTok’s content and the visibility of Redbox kiosk locations.