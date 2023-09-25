Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., has launched “The Joy Project,” a long-term initiative in partnership with Mel Robbins aimed at helping people find and embrace joy. The project focuses on combating the inner critic, identified as the primary obstacle to experiencing joy, according to The Joy Study commissioned by Ulta Beauty. The research found that 73% of participants experience negative self-talk, yet 70% don’t recognize it, and 91% view it as a significant barrier to joy.

Ulta Beauty’s associates, numbering 53,000, will undergo customized training led by Mel Robbins to address and overcome these obstacles, with the goal of sparking a wider movement toward joy and positivity. The effort is part of Ulta Beauty’s broader mission to redefine how beauty is perceived and to make beauty a force for good.