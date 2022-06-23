Price is only one factor in private label purchasing decisions

Retail News

A new study by FMI-The Food Industry Association finds that price, value, quality and taste are factors involved in consumers’ decisions to purchase private label CPG products. “While we know price and out-of-stocks have led consumers to try more private brands, we’re seeing these factors aren’t the only reasons shoppers continue to purchase private brand products,” said Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations at FMI. “Less than 2% of shoppers say the only reason they purchase private brands is because other products were out of stock. When asked about 14 product attributes, shoppers identified an average of four reasons for choosing private-brand products.”