Primark doesn’t see a need to sell online

Primark doesn’t see a need to sell onlineThe Wall Street Journal 06/25/2020
Conventional wisdom says that retailers need to chase the increasing percentage of sales that are being generated online. Primark, which did around $10 billion in sales last year, does not offer merchandise online and has no immediate plans to change that. The fast-fashion retailer’s parent company, AB Foods, reports its earnings next week.
