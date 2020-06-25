Retail News

Primark doesn’t see a need to sell online

The Wall Street Journal 06/25/2020

Conventional wisdom says that retailers need to chase the increasing percentage of sales that are being generated online. Primark, which did around $10 billion in sales last year, does not offer merchandise online and has no immediate plans to change that. The fast-fashion retailer’s parent company, AB Foods, reports its earnings next week.

