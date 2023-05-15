Retail News
Primark plans to slay in the U.S.A.The Wall Street Journal 05/15/2023
The novel coronavirus pandemic put a crimp in Primark’s U.S. expansion plans, but the fast-fashion retailer is now set on growing its store count from 13 to 60 by 2026. “There is nobody who is doing what we’re doing around price, quality and value,” said Kevin Tulip, Primark’s U.S. president.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!