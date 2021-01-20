Primark won’t sell online despite pleas from its customers

Retail News

Forbes

Primark has steadfastly refused to sell its inexpensive goods online, even as the chain has repeatedly been forced to close its stores in the UK and elsewhere where it operates due to surges of COVID-19 in markets. The fast-fashion retailer, which estimates it has lost $1.4 billion in revenue as its European stores remain closed, has not indicated any willingness to consider adding e-commerce functionality to its online sites.