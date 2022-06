Retail News

The Verge

Amazon.com plans to kick off its Prime Day event at 3:00 a.m. ET and 12:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 12th and run it through the end of July 13. The company did not provide a lot of details about the sales promotion but did promise “the lowest prices ever” on select products from Beats, Bose, iRobot, Sony and other brands.