Product packaging gets modified as costs rise

Retail News
Product packaging gets modified as costs riseCNN 07/27/2022
Consumer brand companies are looking to cut costs where they can and that includes product packaging, which is coming in smaller sizes, lighter weights and more mundane colors. “Flaps on the top of boxes are getting shorter, or the box itself is thinner,” said Lisa Pruett, president of RRD Packaging Solutions. “Two years ago these changes may have been minor. Now they are increasingly impactful to companies.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!