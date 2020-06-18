Publix says no to BLM messaging on employee clothing

Retail News

NBC News

In a statement issued in response to a complaint from an employee who was sent home for wearing a face mask on which he had boldly inscribed “BLM”, Publix said that although “we reject racism and believe diversity makes our company — and our community — better … Our uniform policy does not permit non-Publix messaging on clothing or accessories.” The employee, Quinton Desamour, had posted about the incident on Twitter: “Today @Publix sent me, a Publix employee, home for having ‘BLM’ written on my mask. … I will no longer be working for publix. Stand for something or you’ll fall for anything! #blacklivesmatterFL.”