Puma CEO Expects Double-Digit Growth in China This Year -Report

Reuters

Puma’s chief executive, Arne Freundt, anticipates a resurgence of double-digit growth in China for the sportswear company this year, signaling an optimistic outlook for the market. Despite challenges in the United States’ market, Freundt expressed confidence in Puma’s potential growth in 2024. This positive sentiment reflects Puma’s determination to navigate complex market dynamics and continue its global expansion.

