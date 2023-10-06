Puma CEO Expects Double-Digit Growth in China This Year -Report
Reuters
Puma’s chief executive, Arne Freundt, anticipates a resurgence of double-digit growth in China for the sportswear company this year, signaling an optimistic outlook for the market. Despite challenges in the United States’ market, Freundt expressed confidence in Puma’s potential growth in 2024. This positive sentiment reflects Puma’s determination to navigate complex market dynamics and continue its global expansion.
Recent News
Amazon Launches First Test Satellites for Internet Network
Amazon has successfully launched its first pair of prototype satellites as part of its ambitious Project Kuiper, which aims to establish a global internet network. The satellites were sent into space from Florida via an Atlas 5 rocket, marking a…
Ozempic Isn’t the Existential Threat Food Companies Think It Is — Yet
Food companies are closely monitoring the rising popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, which have reported about $5 billion in North American sales in the first six months of 2023. While there’s concern over whether these drugs will lead people…
Walmart Spark Delivery Drivers Say They Are Waiting Over an Hour To Pick up Orders — It’s the Latest Sign of Trouble for the Retailer’s Delivery Business
Drivers for Walmart’s Spark delivery service are reporting wait times of over an hour to pick up orders, leading to delayed deliveries and frustrated customers. Walmart’s Spark service has seen rapid growth, with the number of drivers tripling between mid-2022…
Popular Sneaker, Athletic Brand Closes US Stores and Website
Foot Locker’s 2021 purchase of the Atmos brand for $360 million, hailed as a foray into making its own products, has taken a turn. Foot Locker has decided to shutter all Atmos stores and its website in the U.S. while…