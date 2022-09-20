Railroads avoided a strike but still face service issues

Retail News
Railroads avoided a strike but still face service issuesCNN 09/20/2022
Freight railroad operators were able to avert a strike by engineers and conductors but service issues including fewer trips and longer transit times remain a challenge to be overcome. “Railroads understand that service is not at the level customers expect or deserve. Aggressive measures are underway to put the right plans, people and equipment in place to improve service and reliability,” said the Association of American Railroads in a statement.
