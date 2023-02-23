Ransomware attack behind Dole packaged salad shortage

Retail News

USA Today

A ransomware attack on Dole Food Company’s systems throughout North America appears to have resulted in a shortage of that company’s packaged salads. Grocery customers received a memo from Emanuel Lozopoulos, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Dole Fresh Vegetables, on Feb. 10. “Our plants are shut down for the day and all our shipments are on hold. Please bear with us as we navigate our way and hopefully we will minimize this event.”