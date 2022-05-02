Record high food costs strain poorest nations

Retail News

NY Times

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization released its global index yesterday and the data supported what has been apparent to consumers worldwide from what they’ve encountered at the shelf — food prices have shot up to their highest level in over ten years. In particular, the price of food oils hit a peak unmatched in the index, first introduced in 1990. The report attributes the higher sourcing costs to disruptions in the global supply chain, bad weather and rising energy prices.