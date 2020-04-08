Recreational cannabis sales set sales record in Illinois

Retail News
Recreational cannabis sales set sales record in IllinoisChicago Tribune 08/03/2020
Marijuana shops in Illinois recorded $61 million in sales in July beating the previous record for the state, which was $13.4 million in June. “People are not only consuming more because they have more time at home, but there’s also a subset of consumers who are consuming more as they manage the stress and anxiety of the pandemic,” said John Kagia, chief knowledge officer aNew Frontier Data.
