Reddit users find ways around ChatGPT’s safeguards

Reddit users find ways around ChatGPT’s safeguardsThe Washington Post 02/14/2023
ChatGPT is coded to stay within its lane and not address sensitive topics often associated with hate speech. A college student on Reddit has inspired others to find ways to workaround ChatGPT’s operating guidelines after finding success doing just that. The apparent ease with which individuals have bypassed ChatGPT’s guidelines is a caution to companies pushing ahead to incorporate the chatbot into their search and other functions.
