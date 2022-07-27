Restaurant chain buys Mega Millions tickets for 50K employees

Retail News

The Cincinnati Enquirer

Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane’s chicken fingers chain, has purchased one Mega Millions ticket for every one of the company’s 50,000 employees. The jackpot, which will be worth an estimated $810 million ahead of tonight’s drawing, is the third highest in the lottery’s history. “As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together,” Mr. Graves said in a release. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”